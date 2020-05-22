In one of the more surprising transfer rumours of this lockdown, Ipswich Town’s 11-goal striker Kayden Jackson is catching the eye of several Championship clubs, as his contract discussions stall.

The East Anglian Daily Times reports that the former Accrington striker is attracting attention since reports of his contract talks stalling, before the lockdown. Although Jackson,26, is contracted until the summer of 2022, the seasons now likely halting, on the back of last terms relegation are likely factors in a renegotiation, especially as the suggested ‘wage cap’ is gaining momentum, Ipswich currently spending three times the recommended £2.5 million per season.

Jackson had a slow start to life at Portman Road, with just three goals in his only championship season. However, this season has been more fruitful, 11 goals and 7 assists, initially playing alongside enigmatic Norwood in a front pair, although Paul Lamberts tinkering dried the goals, as well as the points haul before Christmas.

Kayden Pastel Dunn Jackson, has mostly moved around lower league football, but his pace and combative attacking style could well serve in the Championship. Last season was no business card for any of the Ipswich players, indeed if we could void a season, it would be last year, rather than this.

If Jackson were to leave Ipswich, it would be unlikely the club would spend to replace, with Paul Lambert already hinting at playing more youth when the football season returns, or restarts. Although, with Will Keane being told his contract is not being renewed, there may be a space in the squad.

Should he stay or should he go?