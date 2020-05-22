The number 10 shirt is the most iconic football number in football. Some of the greatest footballers in the world, past and present have been given the honour of wearing the number 10 shirt. Greats such as Roberto Baggio, Ronaldinho, Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Pele have all worn the iconic number 10. And who could forget possibly the greatest player to wear the number 10 jersey, Argentinian Lionel Messi who is still proving he is a class above everyone else in European football.

Traditionally speaking, it is the most creative player in the team that wears the number 10. They set up attacks, they provide assists and they score goals. At some clubs, it is a great honour to be given the number 10 shirt, and that will certainly be the case for the lucky player to take over from Messi at Barcelona.

The number 10 is always a popular player, whether it’s Carlisle United or Manchester United. However, in this quiz can you name the last 5 players who have worn the number 10 shirt for West Bromwich Albion in 60 seconds?