Recently, Fenerbahce striker Mbaye Diagne has been linked with a move to England. Championship pair Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are among the sides to have been linked with the forward.

A report from Takvim earlier this week claimed that Leeds United were interested in Fenerbahce striker Mbaye Diagne. As for Nottingham Forest, Fotomac claimed that the City Ground side are interested in signing Diagne this summer.

With the summer transfer window not even open yet, there is plenty of time for Diagne’s situation to develop further. Here, we take a look at what Diagne has to offer and what he could bring to either Leeds United or Nottingham Forest if he was to leave Galatasaray this summer.

Player History

Diagne is a 28-year-old striker and has had his fair share of clubs over time. He was a Juventus player from 2013, spending the vast majority of his time out on loan away from the club before leaving to join Ujpest FC on a permanent basis in 2015. He scored 11 goals in 16 games for the club and left less than a year later to join Chinese side Tianjin Teda, where he netted 15 times in 45 appearances.

In 2018, Diagne left China to join Turkish side Kasimpasa and since then, the striker has been in pretty lethal goalscoring form. In 36 games for Kasimpasa, Diagne scored an impressive 32 goals, laying on four assists. His form earned him a move to Galatasaray in January 2019. With Galatasaray, Diagne has scored an impressive 11 goals in 20 games but despite his impressive form fell out of favour and was sent out on loan to Club Brugge.

This brings us to the present day, where Diagne has scored four goals in nine matches for the Belgian side, with seven of those coming from the bench. His loan deal expires this summer and links have emerged with a move to England.

What could Diagne bring to Leeds United or Nottingham Forest?

As for what Diagne could bring to either Leeds United or Nottingham Forest, goal threat is one of the main appealing factors. His stunning form in Turkey shows the Senegal international can be potent in front of goal. Standing at 191cm, Diagne is an aerial threat in the box, also proving to be strong at winning headers to knock it down for an onrushing teammate. He is a powerful forward and can be a big handful for defenders.

Verdict

So, should Leeds United and Nottingham Forest try to sign Diagne this summer? I think so. He is a proven goal threat in Turkey and could be available for just £5 million. Diagne could prove to be a shrewd signing in the upcoming transfer window in which clubs will be strapped for cash and despite not having experience in England, he could be worth a shot.

If Diagne does make a move this summer, where do you think he should go? Leeds United, Nottingham Forest or somewhere else? Have your say in the poll below.

