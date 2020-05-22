A report from Turkish news outlet A Spor has claimed that Fenerbahce have received an offer of €4.5m from Spurs for striker Vedat Muriqi, who is said to be a transfer target for West Brom.

Earlier this week, Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celiker said on VOLE’s YouTube channel that West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is seriously interested in signing Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi this summer, claiming that the Baggies had made contact over a possible deal for the striker.

Now, reports have emerged from Turkey claiming that Fenerbahce have received an offer of €4.5 million for Muriqi from Premier League side Spurs.

Not only have Spurs reportedly made an offer to try and sign Muriqi but West Brom could face some more stiff competition for the Kosovo international’s signature, with A Spor claiming that Serie A sides Lazio and Napoli are also interested in signing Muriqi this summer.

Lazio are said to have made contact to express their interest in Muriqi who looks to be at the centre of a transfer battle before the summer window has even started.

Muriqi has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce since joining last summer, scoring 15 goals and laying on six assists in 28 games after his move from Caykur Rizespor last summer.

English football fans have already seen a sign of what Muriqi can do. In England’s end-to-end 5-3 win over Kosovo at St Mary’s Stadium in, Muriqi scored from the spot and assisted both of Valon Berisha’s goals.

With growing interest from Italy and claims that Spurs have made their move to try and sign Muriqi this summer, it will be interesting to see if West Brom step up their rumoured pursuit of the striker.

