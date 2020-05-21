The English Football League look poised to welcome two new clubs to Sky Bet League Two with promotion and relegation set to be maintained regardless of how the 2019/2020 campaign is concluded.

Sky Bet League Two clubs had previously voted to end the season immediately with no relegation but it has been determined that promotion and relegation will be maintained following an EFL Board meeting on Wednesday.

The English Football League have released a statement confirming that in the event of early curtailment, promotion and relegation must be maintained with final standings being determined on a points per game basis.

With Sky Bet League Two unlikely to continue, it means that bottom club Stevenage could return to non-league football a decade on from their promotion to the English Football League. The Boro have averaged just 0.61 points per game, less than second-bottom club Macclesfield Town’s return of 0.68 points per game.

Today’s news means that National League leaders Barrow AFC could have an extra safety net for their promotion hopes. The Bluebirds have not featured in the English Football League since 1972 but they lead the National League table by four points with nine games remaining. Ian Evatt’s side were already hopeful of a place back in the promised land with Bury’s demise having left a place vacant and their hopes will have grown further with one club set to be relegated from Sky Bet League Two.

It now seems more than likely that a second club from the National League could join Barrow in Sky Bet League Two in 2020/2021. National League chiefs are yet to determine how the season will be concluded in terms of promotion and relegation but they may be keen for clubs to contest the play-offs if deemed safe to do so. A further update from The National League could be issued next week.

