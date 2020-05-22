West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a successful campaign to date with several important victories along the way.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been an ever-present and despite not keeping a clean sheet at home until February, he has been one of the standout performers.

Although their defence has sometimes come into question, the Baggies still have one of the best defensive records in the division with summer recruit Semi Ajayi having slotted seamlessly into the back four.

The midfield is full of experience, leadership along with guile and creativity. Livermore wears the captains armband and leads from the front whilst Sawyers offers calmness and composure on the ball.

In more attacking areas, Matheus Pereira has arrived at the Hawthorns and introduced himself as one of the best players in the division.

The question we are asking is, who do you think out of the current West Brom squad including loanees will be able to make the step up to the Premier League and flourish in the top flight? Just hit ‘Yes’ if you think they’ll flourish and ‘No’ if you think they’ll flop!