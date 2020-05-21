They very nearly did it last season did Leeds United, getting to the very fringes of promotion before falling at the first hurdle in a two-legged defeat against Derby County. This time around, the Whites are also sitting pretty and enviously eyeing promotion.

Leeds United sit on top of the Championship table, albeit by the slightest of margins with just a single point separating Marcelo Bielsa’s side from nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion. Both sides are in with an excellent chance of being promoted and gaining Premier League status.

However, the West Yorkshire side do have a healthy seven-point lead over 3rd place Fulham. When the season resumes, there will be nine games left to play and three of those for the Whites are against the current bottom three sides.

Should promotion back to the Premier League be achieved for Leeds United, the first time they’ll have been at that level in 16 years, there will be many questions.

Prominent amongst all the questions that will be asked will be a simple one – is Leeds United’s squad strong enough to survive.

With that in mind, here’s a simple quiz with a simple premise. Regarding Leeds United’s current squad, is each player good enough or not good enough for the Premier League?