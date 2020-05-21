Leeds United have already apparently landed one starlet youngster in capturing Charlie Allen from Linfield. However, according to Football Insider, the Whites are not stopping there and have set their eyes on Blackburn’s Luke Brennan.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that a ‘Leeds source’ has told the publication that Leeds “are also keen on Rovers’ 18-year-old winger Brennan.”

Veysey goes on to write that Leeds are more than impressed by what they’ve seen from Brennan and that the teen “has shot up the Championship leader’s target list following his impressive development this season.”

That development has seen the youngster star for Rovers’ Under-18s on their run to the FA Youth Cup Sixth Round. In this run, ended by the COVID-19 lockdown, Brennan scored in games against Newport County U18s and Arsenal U18s.

This season, in the Under-18 Premier League, Brennan has featured 12 times, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. This return forms a small part of a larger mosaic of 47 appearances for Blackburn at that level, appearances that have seen him score eight times and provide 17 assists.

This has combined to see him not only go up in Blackburn’s estimation but he has also moved up in age groups. He featured seven times for the Lancastrian’s Under-23s set-up in the Premier League 2 competition, a step up in class for the youngster.

Veysey writes that Blackburn are in a vulnerable position when it comes to losing a battle to keep hold of the talented winger with Leeds’ table-topping position, and potential Premier League promotion, a huge sway.

After Allen, is a raid for Luke Brennan good business for Leeds United?