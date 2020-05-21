The Charlton Athletic Supporters Trust has responded to the EFL’s statement earlier today about how the 2019-20 Championship season will be concluded if the season is not able to resume.

The EFL’s statement earlier on Thursday afternoon stated that while it remains the aim of Championship clubs to complete the remaining fixtures protocols have been put in place to complete the final league standings.

These standings would be calculated by an unweighted points per game method. This would mean that the Addicks would finish 22nd in the table and would subsequently be relegated to League One, something that CAST has described as ‘eviction.’

CAST point to the fact that there are currently four clubs being investigated by the EFL on misconduct charges, along with Charlton, Derby, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday are all currently being investigated by the league and could all face points deductions.

The CAST statement read. ‘In these circumstances, if no further matches are played, Charlton would be relegated. If one more match was played and Charlton beat Hull, then Hull would be relegated. Both clubs entered a competition of 46 games and would have played 38. That is not relegation. That is eviction.

The plan is for the promotion play-offs still to take place so, at a very minimum, Charlton should have the right to play teams three to five in League One in a play-off. Why should one of them benefit via promotion when we get expelled without that opportunity?

The EFL is currently investigating four clubs for misconduct. – Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Birmingham and Charlton. These investigations should be concluded before relegation decisions are reached. Barnsley have already threatened to sue the EFL if they are relegated and other clubs are allowed to start next season in The Championship with minus points:

It is not yet clear when Championship clubs will meet to vote on this. We can probably assume that the top six clubs will vote in favour but there should be healthy opposition from clubs who still harbour play-off ambitions. The bottom three will vote against and we assume Hull, Boro, Wigan and the like will be in favour. It would therefore only require a couple of mid-table clubs to support it to see it passed.

And it seems likely that this could happen BEFORE it became absolutely clear that a resumption behind closed doors was impossible for health reasons.”