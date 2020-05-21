Sheffield Wednesday’s Moses Odubajo has told The Beautiful Game podcast that playing in front of the Owls fans adds a new layer of pressure to it.

Odubajo signed to Wednesday this summer but it soon became a unique situation. He was signed by Steve Bruce who had managed him before at Hull City but just a few days after the deal was completed, Bruce moved to become the Newcastle United manager. Lee Bullen would take temporary control until September when Garry Monk was appointed as the new manager.

Since then, Odubajo’s time at Hillsborough has been mixed. He has sometimes struggled with poor form and there were reports back in the January transfer window that the Owls were trying to shift him off their books.

The fans have been tough on Odubajo at times because of the poor form, something he has reflected on. He has said that because the fan base is so large and passionate, there is an extra pressure on him that there wasn’t at previous clubs he played for.

He said: “I feel as if this is a club where the fan base is incredible,”

“It has got Premier League following, the fans are diehard which is what I wanted. Little did I know that with all of that comes the negatives, you hear more, you see more, there is more pressure involved and this is probably the biggest fan base that I have played in front of.

“We are going away to teams like Derby and Birmingham and it feels like it is a home game, they are selling out all of the allocation that they get. These fans are the real deal, they will travel to London on a Tuesday night and they will support you, then go to work on Wednesday. It is amazing what this club has and all of that does come with negatives.”

