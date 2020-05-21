Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has told the club website that he wants to get back to playing football.

The Sky Bet League One season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic but for the first time in a while, there is clarity on the future. There will be a vote of the clubs next week about whether the season should be finished, albeit behind closed doors, or if things should be ended early and decided on a Points Per Game model.

For Portsmouth, an early-season finish would mean a play-off place and more uncertainty as the end of season lottery may happen even if the season is finished early. For Curtis, he is eager to get back to playing football. He wants a chance for Portsmouth to challenge for automatic promotion and to get over a poor start to the season which slowed down their season.

Curtis said: “It’s been a couple of months and we’re now in May, but we still don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We were in a good position in the table, so hopefully we can get back and help get this club up a division.

“You can never look too far ahead in football, but we’re in League One and want to be in the Championship.

“We got a bit of stick early on in the season and had to work hard to improve, so want the chance to get the job done.

“It obviously wouldn’t be as good to play in an empty stadium without the crowd cheering us on – it’ll make it feel more like a training game.

“But we would have to just get on with it and everyone’s making sure to keep fit, so we’re ready to go when needed.”

