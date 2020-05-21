Speaking on his daily radio show, TalkSPORT host Jim White has backed Millwall’s proposal on coronavirus testing in the Championship.

The Lions as reported by The72 yesterday wrote a letter to all of their Championship counterparts this week suggesting that the three clubs that are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season should be the ones that pay for the rest of the league’s tests. It’s believed the Lions made the suggestion as it would tempt more clubs into completing the remainder of the season. The Lions are keen to end the season as they have a realistic chance of snatching a play-off place.

The Daily Mail has reported that it would cost the three clubs just £1.4 million if the bill was shared equally between the three that achieve promotion to the top flight.

Speaking on his daily radio show today Jim White gave the process his seal of approval.

He said “I like Millwall’s approach. Millwall have written to their fellow clubs in the Championship and said promoted clubs should foot the bill for the entire testing for the league.

“Good for Millwall. Surely that has to be what it’s about? Millwall’s initiative is a good one.”

The news comes as clubs and the EFL have been locked in meetings on how to end the current campaigns. League Two has already voted to curtail the season early due to the costs of testing and staging games behind closed doors. League One is likely to follow the lead of the fourth tier and it’s season early with the final standings set to be decided by an unweighted points per game system.

Hull City are so far the only side to publicly oppose the restart of the Championship season.