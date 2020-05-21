Neal Bishop has told the Chad that he was not surprised that Mansfield Town released him.

With the Sky Bet League Two season now officially over after clubs voted for the season to be stopped following the Coronavirus pandemic, teams have started to announce their retain lists. This means players across the country are being told if they will be getting a new deal or if they’ll be released and become a free agent.

Bishop is the latter with Mansfield deciding to release him at the end of his contract. The 38-year-old midfielder, who has also played for Scunthorpe United, Notts County and Barnet, signed for the Stags in 2018, has come to the end of his contract and the club decided to part ways with him. However it is not something Bishop is taking personally as he was expecting to be released for a while now due to his age.

Bishop said: “When I joined I thought at the start that it would probably be me done when the contract runs out, with my age and things. The way the season started and the way it was going, I just wasn’t enjoying it at all. I spoke to the manager when he came in and told him my thoughts.

“I said I wasn’t feeling good and was struggling with tendinitis in my achilles, it was agony and I wasn’t enjoying it any more.

“I was just honest and told him what was in my head. I didn’t want him to think I was just seeing out time and I felt it was the right thing to do.

“The manager was the one telling me to not to retire. He was spot on with me and told me to keep playing. He hinted there might be something at the end of the season if I wanted to keep playing.

“It never really got to a formal thing so I wasn’t really surprised.

“It was spot on, we had a good chat and I certainly didn’t fall out. It’s all been left on good terms.”

