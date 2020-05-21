Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United have joined the fight to sign West Bromwich Albion’s Rayhaan Tulloch according to a report from the Scottish Sun.

The 19-year-old forward is seen as a rising star within West Brom but they risk losing him this summer. His contract is set to expire this summer and previous reports have indicated that Tulloch is frustrated he was only able to play in the FA Cup this season. While West Brom would get a compensation fee if Tulloch was to leave this summer, they don’t want to lose a potential star of the future for little money.

Previous reports indicated that Scottish giants Rangers were looking to swoop to sign Tulloch though the last we heard, West Brom were becoming more confident that they’d be able to wrap up a deal with the youngster. But another twist has happened in the tale with two Premier League sides now looking to sign him.

According to this report, Brighton and West Ham are watching him closely as they both plan to make moves to try and snatch up the young star for their own youth systems. West Ham got a closer look at him when Tulloch played against them in the FA Cup. The Hammers lost out on that occasion with Conor Townsend scoring the only goal of the game. Despite that, both teams have had productive youth systems in recent years and if Tulloch is not convinced he’ll get more first football with West Brom next season, he may be heading down south.

What should Rayhaan Tulloch do?