Gillingham head coach Steve Evans has told Kent Online that he believes all clubs should vote for football to continue.

The Sky Bet League One season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic but at long last the teams in that division are starting to see what their future could be.

They will be having a meeting next week with one question, ‘Do you want to carry on or stop now?’. A simple majority of 51% is all that is needed to carry whatever decision is voted for and the EFL is pressing for football to resume. If football is halted, the season will be decided by the Points Per Game model.

Joining the EFL in this call is Steve Evans. His Gillingham side have an outside chance of making the League One play-offs should football resume as the only way to decide the league table which is fair is on the pitch.

Evans said: “At long last we have clarity in what we are doing.

“The return to football action allows the League 1 promotions and relegations to be decided on the pitch, and by playing football you earn what you get.

“I trust all clubs in League 1 will vote to get playing football in the next few weeks.

“There is also a clear path…there are no more excuses.

“We should never forget we are in the football business, so let’s get going. We have waited for the clarity and leadership; Rick Parry and the EFL Board have now demonstrated this.”