MK Dons’ Regan Poole has told Tribal Football that he believes things are getting better at the club now that Russell Martin is the head coach.

It’s fair to say that MK Dons have not had the season they wanted. They struggled at the start of the season which led to them sacking previous head coach Paul Tisdale. Now they have Martin in charge and before the Sky Bet League One season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, MK Dons were out of the relegation zone and were 18th in the table.

This is Poole’s first season at MK Dons after signing for them following his release from Manchester United. He has admitted that this season hasn’t gone as he has planned and that he is now looking forward to next season. He believes with Martin now in charge of the club, they can push on and finish in a better position next season.

Poole said: “Things are definitely on the up,”

“The season hasn’t gone quite as planned, but we are looking okay at the moment. Hopefully next season we can push on and try to get up the league.

“Everyone really gets on with the manager and has taken to how he wants to play football. Everyone is happy at the moment too and I think that’s why we will have a better season next year.”

“I want to try to play as high as I can and that’s why I joined MK Dons. It’s a club that wants to go in the right direction and that doesn’t want to be in League One for long – they want to push on and go up the divisions.”

