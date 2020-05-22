The EFL met once again today to discuss the future of League One and Two. An EFL statement has confirmed that relegation will take place from all leagues, subject to FA agreement.

The statement said:

“The principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play).”

Stevenage FC, managed by the opinion-dividing Graham Westley, currently sit bottom of League Two in the only relegation place (following the collapse of Bury FC). The Hertfordshire club have won just three and drawn 13 Sky Bet League Two games this season, seeing them amass a total of 22 points. They currently sit three points off Macclesfield and have a game in hand. However, Macclesfield have been deducted 11 points across the season which puts them in the position they are. If this had not been the case, Stevenage would be 10 points adrift of safety.

The news almost confirming Stevenage’s relegation has divided football fans.

Twitter: @SkySportsNews I think we fully deserve relegation, having played that way the whole season to be saved by a pandem… https://t.co/k3w8dN2Gqz (@George_Bonn)

Twitter: @JamesSm79356044 @SkySportsNews @StevenageFC @FootballLeage If Macclesfield weren’t docked 11 points Stevenage woul… https://t.co/0IywARV08Z (@CameronCairns87)

However, some fans were quick to defend Stevenage, due the situation at Macclesfield.

Twitter: @SkySportsNews That is extremely unfair, i hope @StevenageFC sue the crap out the @FootballLeage (@JamesSm79356044)

Twitter: @SkySportsNews @SkySportsNews how can they relegate Stevenage when they have a game in hand to Macclesfield and onl… https://t.co/gaec47fqoS (@markstuartc)

In the statement, the EFL made it clear that making the season null and void was not an option. With just 51% of clubs having to vote on the season to be decided via an unweighted PPG it looks more and more likely that is the way it is heading.

It is never nice to see clubs relegated unless, of course, they are your rivals. However, when a team only manages to win three league games all season, it just shows that they were not good enough to avoid relegation that season.

As far as Stevenage’s stay in League 2 is concerned, the lights are about to go out.

Do Steveneage FC deserve to be relegated?