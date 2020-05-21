Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has told Fleetwood Today that he believes football should come back as it could unite communities that really need something right now.

The Sky Bet League One season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There are now attempts to get football going again as the lockdown starts to ease though all matches would be behind closed doors for now.

The debate of whether the season should be finished in League One or if it should be ended continues. There will be a vote on this next week with many expecting that they will follow Sky Bet League Two by finishing the season now. However Barton believes that they should get back to playing football. He believes that starting to get back to normalcy is important for small communities like Fleetwood and that playing football even behind closed doors would be great for them.

Barton said: “It’s not the most affluent part of the world and lots of people use our facility as a meeting point, as their sense of community, whether they’re going to the games on a Saturday or they’re coming to training in our academy Monday to Friday.

“I know it isn’t safe for that yet but the baby steps for that is getting the senior teams back playing.

“Once you do that I think people’s anxiety around it will lessen and we will start to move back towards normality.

“For some of our players it’s that last chance saloon for playing in the league above. That might be the difference between paying their mortgage off or not. I know that shouldn’t be a consideration when people are losing loved ones and I totally get that we have to take measures to protect the NHS.”

Should football return?