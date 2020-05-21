According to a report from Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Reading are all interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Paz this summer.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga has provided the Championship with some impressive players in recent years. Wolves’ squad had a core of Portuguese talents and Nottingham Forest have looked to recruit from the division as well.

Now, ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, Sporting Lisbon’s young midfielder Bruno Paz has now been linked with a move to the Championship. Portuguese publication A Bola has claimed that Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Reading are all interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer.

Brazilian side Fortaleza have also been said keen on Paz. The Championship trio are reported to be looking at the possibility of signing Paz on a permanent basis, while Fortaleza are reportedly looking at a loan deal for the defensive midfielder.

Paz has been with Sporting Lisbon since joining in 2011 and has since gone on to work his way through the ranks of the Portuguese giants. He has featured for all of Portugal’s youth teams from Under-15s to Under-20s, also earning a call up to the Under-21s side.

Paz has spent time on the sidelines with an ACL injury but made his return to action earlier this year, playing eight times for the club’s Under-23s.

Paz has only made one senior appearance for the club and move could provide him with the chance to play more senior football. It will be interesting to see how this story develops. Paz is at an important time in his career and having come off the back of a long-term injury will be hoping to push on sooner rather than later.

