Derby County’s tom huddlestone is out of contract at the end of next month.

The four-times capped England international is set to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Fulham boss Scott Parker played with the midfielder at Tottenham Hotspur and could see him as an option for the Cottagers on a free transfer.

Huddlestone, who is 33 years old, has been a first-team regular for Derby over the past three seasons and would add more experience, options and depth to Fulham’s squad for next term.

He played for Spurs from 2005 to 2013, making 209 appearances before moving to Hull City. Could he be on his way back to London with Fulham now?

Huddlestone was a key player for the Tigers during his four years at the KCOM Stadium and helped them get to the FA Cup final in 2014, followed by a promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

He knows what it takes to get out of the Championship and if Fulham are playing in the second tier again in the next campaign, his experience and know-how would be invaluable.

Huddlestone is not ready to hang up his boots just yet and his genuine quality at this level makes him a desirable proposition to any side.

Parker was an ex-teammate of Huddlestone’s at White Hart Lane a few years back and a reunion at Craven Cottage is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Fulham will be keen on bolstering their squad this summer and will have to be smart in their recruitment.

Should Fulham target Tom Huddlestone on a free transfer?