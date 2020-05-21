According to a report from the BBC, League One pair Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town are both interested in signing winger Joel Cooper from Northern Ireland Premiership side Linfield.

Linfield have already had one of their prized assets heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. Leeds United are said to have won the race for youngster Charlie Allen and now it has been claimed that star winger Joel Cooper is also attracting interest.

League One sides Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town have both been linked with a move for the left midfielder this summer, with the BBC claiming that the pair are both interested in a possible deal for Cooper this summer.

Cooper has enjoyed a thoroughly successful season with Linfield, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. Cooper played in five of Linfield’s six games in the Europa League qualifying stages.

The 24-year-old has been with Linfield since 2018 when he joined from Glenavon. Prior to his move to Linfield, Cooper had spent his entire career with Glenavon, registering eight assists and netting 13 goals in 82 appearances. Since joining Linfield, Cooper has been a creative force, scoring 18 goals and laying on 26 assists in total.

Cooper has one-year remaining n his contract with the club, so it will be interesting to see if either Oxford United or Shrewsbury Town can convince him to swap Northern Ireland for Ireland to allow him to test himself in the football league.