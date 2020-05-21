Football is gearing itself up to get back to some form of normality with the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship set to restart in late June. Training is already underway/about to get underway and already clubs are looking at summer transfer plans. Leeds United are one of those clubs and are said looking at Galatasaray’s Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne. Now, via Turkish source Takvim, comes news on Galatasaray’s stance.

Leeds United will be possibly one of the keenest clubs to get the season underway and concluded what with their current position as league leaders. They have a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd and an easier run-in to those around them.

They will also be a club wanting to get their transfer plans sorted ahead of the new season, with reports placing this set to be around the start of September. The Whites already are said to have irons in the fire with Jack Harrison and Jean-Kevin Augustin said to have been readied to join the club.

Now, according to Takvim, that is a list that includes Diagne, a striker who scored four goals in six appearances whilst out on loan at Belgian side Club Brugge from Galatasaray. Takvim report that Diagne is one of “a wide range of alternatives” that Leeds United are considering and “is included in their plans.”

What is interesting to note is that Galatasaray seems either resigned to letting him leave or actively wanting him to – at least according to Takvim’s article. They write that the Turkish club “focused on the upcoming offers while it revealed they were still pending” for a player who was not in their plans this season.

More interestingly, perhaps, is that it seems that Diagne has not been transfer listed in a more formal way. Takvim writes that the Senegalese striker “has not been officially offered while the English clubs are lining up.“

