Veteran football manager Danny Wilson has told Luton Today that joining Luton Town in 1987 was the best decision he ever made.

Wilson is now known as a prominent manager in the EFL, having been the boss of teams like Sheffield United, Barnsley and Swindon Town. He is currently unemployed after a spell with Chesterfield. But as well as being a solid manager in the EFL, he also has an impressive playing career behind him where he played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday.

But Wilson has said that the best decision he made as a player was his decision to join Luton. He was leaving Brighton and had a lot of options on where to go next. While he could have gone to West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United, he ended up going to Luton where he would have a great spell which included him winning the League Cup in 1988.

On this spell with Luton, Wilson said: “I was doing quite well at Brighton, enjoying it and then it’s just football, it comes out of the blue.

“I could have gone to Oxford or a couple of other clubs that asked, West Brom had asked, but I just felt in my heart of hearts, that Luton had a team that could go on and achieve things with the quality of player that I was looking at, so that was my decision.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in football too.

“When I looked at the squad that Luton had at the time, the internationals they had, I thought, ‘well, in that respect, I think I’d prefer to go there.’

“‘I’ve got more chance of winning something with the likes of Steve Foster and Mickey Harford, people like that, Ricky Hill, all those lads, I thought I had a better chance of achieving something.’

“Thankfully at the end of it, that was forthcoming, Oxford fell apart a little bit with all due respect and then we went from strength to strength.

“When you’re getting results when you’re playing against Man United, I look back and think we had a good side.

“I had a fantastic three or four years there, great memories and memories that you can’t buy.”

