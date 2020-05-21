The EFL have released a statement explaining how the final standings in all three divisions will be calculated if no more games are played and the season is unable to complete.

The statement says that if like in League Two where the clubs have voted unanimously to curtail the season the final standings would be decided on an unweighted points per game basis.

The statement read

“1. Resuming the 2019/20 season with the existing format remains the most appropriate course of action from a sporting integrity perspective, but the Board accepts there are circumstances that may lead to curtailment (as has been demonstrated with League Two) or a situation subsequently transpires whereby the season is unable to conclude.

2. This means that in the event of an early curtailment: a. Final divisional placings should be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).b. Promotion and relegation should be retained. c. Play-Offs should be played in all circumstances but should not be extended (beyond four teams).

3. If a scenario arises whereby the Play-Offs cannot be played, the EFL Board will determine the appropriate course of action.

4. The Board considers that the majority required to curtail the 2019/20 season in any division should be 51%. Determining whether or not to curtail the season is a decision for each division to take.

5. The principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play).

6. Any regulatory solution should be relevant and specific to the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and reach a conclusion that is clear and effective with the impact and justifications easy for all stakeholders to understand”

The statement was clear in saying that promotion and relegation will stand even if the season like in League Two has ended early. Those stipulations mean that Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth and set to be promoted to League One. Meanwhile, Stevenage will be relegated to the National League who in turn will be able to promote two teams which would mean the EFL would return to having 72 clubs.

What this means for Millwall is that they would miss out on the opportunity to compete in the Championship Play-Offs as they would fall short of the top six on PPG. While it would be a disappointment for the Lions it would be a disaster for Charlton who on PPG would finish 22nd in the Championship table and subsequently would be relegated to League One, something Lee Bowyer has said would ‘kill’ the Addicks.

However, a curtailment of the Championship season looks unlikely with 51% (12 teams ) having to vote for the season to be ended early which looks unlikely in the second tier at present.

Charlton and Millwall fans, would be happy with the season ending early?