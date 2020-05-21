Birmingham city will be eager to bolster their squad this summer in preparation for next season.

The Blues sit mid-table in the Championship in 16th position and will be looking to push up the league next term.

Kyle Naughton, who is out of contract this summer, is a player their boss Pep Clotet knows from his days as assistant manager of Swansea City. Could he target him over the coming months?

The experienced defender has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date and could now be set to become a free agent when his deal with the Swans due to expire at the end of next month.

Naughton would add more options and depth into Birmingham’s defensive options for next season and would be a shrewd free acquisition.

The full-back has been with Swansea since 2015 and has been a first-team regular for the Welsh side. However, Steve Cooper’s side may have to let him leave this summer to help cut costs.

Naughton, who is 31 years old, started out at Sheffield United as a youngster before being snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He made 74 appearances for Spurs, as well as having loan spells away at Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Norwich City.

Birmingham fans are desperate to see their side compete at the top end of the Championship after some frustrating last few years. They will need to be smart in their recruitment over the coming months and bringing in Naughton for nothing could be a masterstroke.

Should Birmingham target Kyle Naughton?