It’s been uncertain times for football, in general, and football supporters, in particular, with the beautiful game on hold. That ‘hold’ is set be lifted, supposedly, at some point in June. Then football should be back up and running, at least in the Premier League and the Championship. However, there is always the possibility that football might not start back up. That would upset a lot of fans but it is a definite possibility.

Alongside that possibility, there would be the uncertainty that has plagued football since the lockdown was introduced. Uncertainty would particularly focus on two things: the method that would be employed to determine the end tables and issues of promotion and relegation. There is much yet still to be done and much yet still to be put in place.

With uncertainty often comes a sense of the obscure and that is certainly true at the moment. The obscurity around what will happen in terms of the Championship has become a little clearer today with news of the EFL’s stance on what will happen in terms of the Championship having its season curtailed.

Twitter: EFL recommends that if the season should have to be curtailed, final placings should be determined on unweighted po… https://t.co/MNV9eGLD5a (@GrahamSmyth)

This recommendation from the EFL needs 51% of Championship clubs to agree to the proposals in order for them to be ratified. As it stands, Hull City and Derby County are the two clubs who have said that they are determined in not wanting to see the Championship season out to a natural conclusion.

That would normally cause Leeds United fans to be up in arms and crying foul. The Whites sit pretty in first place and have a comfortable buffer to Fulham who head the playoff pack. This buffer, of seven points, places Leeds United as favourites and any fiddling with the system would meet with uproar.

However, a salve to soothe the raging anger of Leeds United fans comes from BBC Radio Leeds match summariser and commentator Adam Pope:

Twitter: Intention remains for #lufc to complete the season but under EFL proposals released today United would be promoted… https://t.co/Q5uHk8ysmO (@apopey)

Happy news indeed. Leeds United have always said that they remain committed to finishing the season to its natural course. However, should that course of action be taken out of their hands, Popey’s tweet is a sweet reminder that the promotion dream is all but confirmed.

Leeds United fans - would you take no games and be given promotion?