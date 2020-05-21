QPR’s Eberechi Eze has told the Beautiful Game podcast that he hopes to compete in the Champions League and the World Cup soon.

Eze has been one of the breakout stars of the season not only for the QPR but the whole of the Sky Bet Championship. The attacking midfielder has been in and around the QPR first team for a few years now but has had a starring season this time around, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances.

This has led to him attracting interest from teams higher up the league ladder, with reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a move for him if they become convinced he can break into their crowded midfield line-up.

Now with Eze attracting all this interest, he has been asked during a podcast what he sees for himself in his future. While he didn’t mention Tottenham by name, he did say he sees himself at the top of the game playing in the Champions League and World Cup.

Eze said: “I don’t really have a plan, I have goals and targets that I want to hit.

“I think It’s more about me applying myself every day and the belief I have in myself, the backing I have in myself I believe that I can reach the heights of football.

“I want to get to the Champions League, World Cup, I want to be playing all of this. Not just competing, but really winning the Champions League as that’s my aim.

“Wherever my talent or assets take me, that’s where it is.”

