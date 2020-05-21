Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze has said that he aims to play in the Champions League and World Cup in the future, as links with a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium continue to rumble on.

The form of QPR playmaker Eberechi Eze has seen him heavily linked with a move away from the club. The likes of Spurs have been said keen on Eze over the course of the season and as the summer transfer window gets closer, speculation is only likely to grow further.

Amid the links with a move away, Eze has spoken about his aims for the future. The QPR star spoke on The Beautiful Game Podcast, saying that he aims to play in both the Champions League and the World Cup in his career. He said:

“I don’t really have a plan. I have goals and targets that I want to hit. I think It’s more about me applying myself every day and the belief I have in myself, the backing I have in myself I believe that I can reach the heights of football.

“I want to get to the Champions League, World Cup, I want to be playing all of this. Not just competing, but really winning the Champions League as that’s my aim. Wherever my talent or assets take me, that’s where it is.”

The QPR playmaker is heading in the right direction if he wants to hit those aims. His 12 goals and eight assists over the course of this season has seen Eze linked with a move to Spurs who have successfully qualified for the Champions League for the last four seasons.

Eze is also in the England youth setup, a path which has seen a whole host of youngsters progress into the senior side. The 21-year-old has made two appearances for the Under-21s since making his debut in November.

