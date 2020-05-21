According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Leeds United and Southampton were among the sides interested in Ipswich Town starlet Armando Dobra, before the Tractor Boys moved to tie him down to a new deal.

Ipswich Town are no strangers to interest in their young talents. The likes of Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden have been linked with moves away from Portman Road this season, with Premier League and Championship sides previously said keen.

Now, it has emerged that another one of their young talents had been attracting interest. Young winger Armando Dobra – who only signed a new deal with the club earlier this week – has been reported to have been attracting interest from Premier League outfit Southampton and Championship table-toppers Leeds United. Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta have also been said keen on the Ipswich starlet.

Dobra committed his long-term future to Ipswich Town, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2023. The deal also has the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old Albanian looks to be a star for the future, having scored one goal and laid on three assists in his eight senior appearances for Paul Lambert’s side this season. Dobra’s main position is out on the right-wing and will be eagerly awaiting his first League One start.

The new deal comes as a big boost to Ipswich, with the ongoing financial uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means clubs will likely have to dip into their youth ranks and be shrewd in their transfer business. Will it be a case of the one that got away for Leeds United, Southampton and Atalanta?