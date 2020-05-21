Arsenal correspondent Art de Roche has said to football.london that he thinks Huddersfield Town loan starlet Emile Smith Rowe could be given a first-team role by parent club Arsenal next season.

Young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is highly-rated by parent club Arsenal. The youngster has been with the club his entire career, coming through the Gunners’ youth academy before making his way into the senior game in recent years.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and the second half of this season has been spent with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town. The Terriers were seriously lacking creativity but the arrival of Smith Rowe has seen that improve, with the 19-year-old scoring one goal and providing three assists since joining.

Smith Rowe’s time with Huddersfield has seen him pick up some vital senior experience and he has shown why he is such a highly-rated player at Arsenal. Now, it has been claimed that he could be in line for a first-team role at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Art de Roche – an Arsenal correspondent for football.londoln – has said that he believes Smith Rowe could get his chance in Mikel Arteta’s side next season. He said:

“As for a more general view, Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules were the other real success stories of the loan players. I wouldn’t be surprised in Smith Rowe is kept among the first team for the 2020/21 campaign.”

Having impressed with Huddersfield it will be interesting to see what Arsenal have planned for Smith Rowe this summer. As for Huddersfield, they will need to dip into the transfer market to try and find a new creative force before the start of next season.