Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion along with their Championship rivals are facing crucial Coronavirus tests both today and tomorrow ahead to the resumption of the season, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The EFL had a meeting yesterday with June 20 being the date discussed as a realistic target for the resumption of the current Championship campaign.

However, before training in groups can begin to take place, all clubs in the second tier of English football will be required to face Coronavirus tests to ensure the health and safety of all footballers.

There is still a degree of uncertainty regarding Leagues One and Two but the Championship is still pressing ahead with attempting to complete the remaining fixtures rather than predicting the outcome of the season on a points-per-game basis.

The test results should be available by Saturday and if they are deemed to be satisfactory then training is expected to begin on Bank Holiday Monday with the season resuming on June 20. This would allow around a month for the players to get up to speed with their fitness before the games begin.

This news will come as a huge boost in particular to Leeds United and West Brom who are both huge advocates of the season continuing as they look to maintain their progress and ensure their safe passage to the Premier League.

It currently appears that both the Championship and League Two have clear plans and ideas on how to move forward but is League One which is proving to be the most divisive.

Teams in the bottom half are looking for the season to come to a premature end due to the huge financial constraints of a resumption however teams in the top half are of a different stance.

Only three points separate Rotherham United in second place and Wycombe Wanderers in eighth place and the majority of clubs in the play-off places want the season to be resumed.