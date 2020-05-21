As it currently stands, the Sky Bet Championship season is readying itself for a potential June 20 restart according to some voices in the Press. However, per a Mirror article and something we wrote about more here on The72, this is a situation that Derby County owner Mel Morris is firmly against.

The outspoken Rams owner says that the saving of clubs is more important than the chasing of glory. He also says that the return of football will be a shell of itself in that it will be in that most sterile of environments of behind-closed-doors football.

It is the combination of all of this which forces Morris to say that he would “vote for a premature end to the Championship season” writes Mirror reporter Nursey. That decision, should others be of the same cloth, would have massive ramifications with many clubs taking their umbrage to the courts.

Whilst many fans will agree on Morris’ stance, especially when he comments on the need for stability and survival later in his Mirror comments, there will be those vehemently against his views. Morris says that there will undoubtedly be losers in the decision to call an immediate halt to the Championship, it will be these clubs who will take legal recourse.

Yet, in what can only be encouraging news for Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion fans, Morris says that a stopped Championship must include a promotion for the top two. Commenting specifically on this, Morris adds: “If you stop the season now you will be hard-pressed to say that the top two probably shouldn’t just be promoted automatically.”

The Derby owner then continues and adds: “If I was asked to vote for that [automatic promotion for Leeds and West Brom], I would.” That endorsement would, quite obviously, find favour with both Whites and Baggies fans – the two sides occupying the top two spots in the table.

However, the teams involved in, and close to, the playoffs as well as the sides fighting relegation might have something to say about Mel Morris’ plans.