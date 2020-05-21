Another season has passed where birmingham city haven’t managed to push into the promotion picture.

Pep Clotet took over from Garry Monk last summer and his side currently sit 16th in the Championship table, comfortably in mid-table.

The Blues have finished in the bottom half of the league over the last few years in the second tier and have even come close to slipping into League One on a couple of occasions.

They opted to delve into the abroad market in preparation for this terms and signed the likes of Jeremie Bela, Kerim Mrabti, Ivan Sunjic and Dan Crowley.

The January signing of Scott Hogan from rivals Aston Villa on loan in January proved to be a masterstroke and they will be eager to sign him permanently now.

The big question is how well do Birmingham fans know their current set of players? Here are some questions to test their knowledge….