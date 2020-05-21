West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi has revealed why he turned down a move to Crystal Palace in favour of a move to Arsenal back in 2013 on Instagram Live.

The centre-back spent his youth at the Charlton Athletic academy but after refusing to stay he was forced to look for a career move elsewhere.

The Nigerian attracted a host of interest from the likes of Brentford and Norwich City but ultimately made the switch to Arsenal.

BAD DEAL

Ajayi said he received a deal from Crystal Palace but it wasn’t a good one. “I went on trial at Brentford first, then Norwich that went well but they were not ready to offer me, they were stalling, stalling, so I went on another trial at Crystal Palace.”

“After two weeks, Palace offered me a deal but it was a bad deal, it wasn’t a good deal and my agent was telling me am I not going to sign that and the manager said I’m not going to get anything else.”

“The next day my agent told me he had been on the phone with Arsenal and they want me to come in for a trial.”

“I told the Crystal Palace under 23’s manager at the time that it was my last day and going elsewhere, Arsenal and he couldn’t believe it, he told me they could offer me a better deal and I should tell my agent to ring him,” the defender continued.

“Went on trial to Arsenal, trained for a week, played my first game against Blackburn under 23’s and scored. Played another game at home against West Brom, played one of the best games in my career and from there I was offered a two-year deal.”

Ajayi has gone on to play for Rotherham United and now finds himself at West Brom following a move to the Hawthorns last summer. This season he has proven to be a bargain buy and has been one of the best defenders in the Championship.