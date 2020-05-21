JON TORAL IS A PLAYER QPR’s MARK WARBURTON KNOWS WELL.

The R’s boss has signed the Spanish midfielder for previous clubs Brentford and Rangers in the past.

Toral, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at fellow Championship side Hull City this summer and could be set to become a free agent this summer. Could Warburton sign him for a third time?

The Tigers paid a fee of £3 million to lure him to the KCOM Stadium in August 2017 but injuries have meant he has struggled to play regular football with the Yorkshire side.

Grant McCann’s side may have to cut their losses on him this summer and release him as they might not be able to justify keeping him at the club due to his injury record. However, Hull’s loss could be QPR’s gain.

Toral has shown glimpses of quality in black and amber in his three years at the club.

He had a spell in the academy at Barcelona before joining Arsenal as a youngster in 2011. Warburton loaned him to Brentford in the 2014/15 campaign and Toral helped the Bees get into the second tier play-offs.

Toral then spent the season after at Birmingham City and scored eight goals in 38 games before a stint back in Spain in La Liga at Granada.

He then reunited with Warburton at Rangers and spent the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign in Scotland prior to his permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium.

As QPR look to strengthen their squad over the coming months, could they look at bringing Toral to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

Should QPR try and sign Jon Toral?