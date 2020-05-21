Leeds United were in big for a striker in the January transfer window. They had their sights set firmly on Southampton’s then-forgotten Che Adams. However, the Whites were rebuffed when Ralf Hassenhutl confirmed that Adams was a big part of his plans. Eventually, they settled for Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Red Bull Leipzig via AS Monaco. He didn’t make a big impact but Football Insider says this is all about to change.

Augustin had endured a frustrating loan spell at French glamour side Monaco with Leeds United somewhat rescuing him from that. However, the frustration was to continue during his first steps into English football with the Whites.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out since appearing on the bench for the Reading game with a hamstring twinge.

In a perverse way, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown of football couldn’t have come at a better time for the big Frenchman. He has used the time not only to rehabilitate from his hamstring injury but also to shape himself into the type of player that Marcelo Bielsa insists on for the Whites.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey reports that the powerful striker “has made big strides” during the two-month lockdown and that the coaches at United “are expecting him to make a big impact when the season resumes.”

That resumption is not too far away. The Whites are readying to up training to small-group, non-contact drills on Monday and a proposed start date of June 20 has been put forward by the EFL during meetings this week.

A fully-fit and firing on all cylinders Augustin will be a sight to behold for Leeds United fans; maybe not so for opposition defenders.

Will Big Kev make a big impact for Leesd United in season run-in?