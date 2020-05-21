The impacts of Covid-19 have been significant in football. Not only has it halted the playing of football temporarily, but it is also having a knock-on effect on transfer business. Leeds United are the most recent club to have a bit of transfer business obstructed by the pandemic. According to Football Insider they may have to wait up to three months before they can complete a deal for Jack Harrison.

The midfielder who is on-loan from Manchester City has been ever-present for Marco Bielsa’s Leeds United, starting every league game this season, playing on either wing. He has scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists this season helping Leeds United to top of the Championship table.

When Harrison joined Leeds on-loan in the 2019 summer transfer window, a clause was put in place that Leeds could trigger a £10 million deal to sign the midfielder permanently in the 2020 summer window. Leeds were hoping that deal could be concluded in June when the transfer window re-opens. Despite UEFA telling clubs to open and close the transfer window when it best suits them, the FA may not allow the transfer window to open until the completion of the season, which is usually marked by the Champions League Final. UEFA have plans to have the final in late August, which is nearly three months away.

It is clear that Bielsa rates the midfielder and with Leeds heading to the Premiership, he will be hoping he is part of his squad come the start of the 2020/21 season.