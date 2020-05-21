NIGEL ADKINS HAS TURNED DOWN JOB OFFERS FROM OVERSEAS SINCE HIS DEPARTURE FROM hull city last year, as per sky sports.

The experienced boss said he is eager to return to management but has rejected some opportunities as he waits for the right job.

Adkins, who is 55 years old, parted company with Hull at the end of last season when his contract at the KCOM Stadium expired. He joined the Tigers in December 2017 and kept them up in his first campaign, before guiding them to a 13th place finish last term.

The former goalkeeper started his managerial career at Bangor City before going into physiotherapy. He was handed the Scunthorpe United manager’s job in 2006 and won two promotions to the Championship during his four years at the helm at Glanford Park.

Southampton came calling for him in 2010 and he won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League with the Saints.

He has said, as per Sky Sports: “I would’ve liked to have been back in by now but the (COVID-19) situation has arisen. There have been phone calls, I’ve had opportunities to go abroad.

“I actually had an opportunity just as the shutdown came and I said ‘It’s crazy, the world is in lockdown, you can’t even contemplate going to this country.’ Let’s get through this situation first of all.”

He added: “I love it, I enjoy it, I’m passionate about it. But in the meantime I’m utilising my time best to learn, to study and to prepare myself.”

Adkins hasn’t quite managed to hit the heights he achieved at St. Mary’s in spells at Reading and Sheffield United since then but boosted his reputation at Hull under difficult circumstances behind the scenes.

Where will Nigel Adkins return to management?