IT Is every players dream to play in the premier league. here are 5 players currently plying their trade in the championship that would definitely be able to hold their own in the top flight.

First up is Nottingham Forest ‘keeper Brice Samba. Forest signed Samba from French club SM Caen at the start of the 2019/20 for a rumoured fee of £3.5 million. This season he has proved he is worth every penny of that value. Forest have kept 12 clean sheets this season, only bettered by Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla. Samba however faces more shots than any of the other top clubs having a save percentage of 77%. This has led to Forest conceding an average of less than one goal a game, helping them sit pretty in 5th in the league table.

Forest will be hoping they will be back in the Premier League next season as they currently sit in the play off positions. However, if they fail to get promoted top-flight teams may look to sign the ‘keeper.

The second player that has proved this season he his too good for the Championship is exciting young midfielder, Eberechi Eze. The 21 year old has proved he is one of the brightest talents in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and assisting 8. Impressive performances have led to Spurs being the favourites in signing Eze for a fee in the region of £20 million. With just a year left on his contract, it is looking very likely the tricky midfielder will be playing in the Premier League very soon.

It wouldn’t be a ‘Top 5’ without featuring Leeds United. The Peacocks have a whole host of fantastic players that will cope just fine in the Premier League should United get promoted this season. However, one player that has been a standout performer for the last few seasons is midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 24 year old has been with Leeds since he was 15 and will be hoping this year will be the year he gets promoted with The Whites. Phillips is the anchor of Marco Bielsa’s midfield spraying passes setting up attacks. He averages 56 passes per game at an accuracy of 88%. He has also shown he can break up play, averaging 4 tackles a game. If Leeds and Bielsa want to be successful in the Premier League they will need to keep hold of Kalvin Phillips.

Next up is red-hot striker Ollie Watkins. Brentford’s number 11 joined in 2017 from Exeter City for £1.8 million. However, over the course of 3 seasons, Watkins now has a market value of just over £10 million. The 24 year old has scored 22 goals this season, bettered only by Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. Watkins has shown he is quick, powerful and strong in the air this season which has led to lots of interest in the striker. Although he wants to play in the Premier League with Brentford, he has left the door open for a summer transfer. There is no doubt that Watkins is a very talented player and it is likely we will see him in the top-flight very soon.

The final player to feature in this ‘Top 5’ list is Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian has already featured in the Premier League during the 2015/15 season and the 2017/18 season. However, the latter of those seasons it was clear he was not yet ready, that said he was part of a very poor Fulham squad that were relegated. This season has shown he has that hunger and desire back to play in the op-flight of English football. This season Mitro has scored 23 times helping Fulham rise to 3rd in the table, 6 points off West Brom in 2nd place. Mitrovic is currently the most valuable player (£18 million) in the Championship following his prolific form this season. The Serbian international will be hoping he finds himself back in the Premiership next season.

Stats taken from Footy Stats, InfoGol and TransferMarkt