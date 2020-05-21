There can be no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life and the way we live. This can be seen in the way that football has been locked down and how it is not planning to make its way back to some form of ‘normal’. The Telegraph’s John Percy writes that this won’t be true for League One clubs in a crunch decision coming next week.

The featured image to this article shows a ‘forearm bump’ to avoid the customary shaking of hands. It is in a Camden Sunday Football League Division One match on March 15. Football was totally shut down around a week later. There has been no action in English football since then. That is about to change though with the Sky Bet Championship gearing up for a restart. That won’t be the same for League One clubs writes John Percy.

Percy writes that League One clubs will discover their fate at the hands of a crucial vote next week when the state of their current campaigns will be decided. This vote comes after a meeting this week between the EFL and all League One clubs.

The outcome of the vote that the League One clubs will undertake is bound to be contentious. It will be a vote that will have ramifications at both ends of the table. It is also a vote that could have more serious ramifications in terms of legal action. Peterborough has already threatened to make recourse to the courts should the current campaign be curtailed.

With this ‘threat’ hanging over proceedings, and with promotion and relegation always being big issues, expect the vote between League One clubs to be a tetchy affair.

Should League One fold its season regardless of disgruntled clubs?