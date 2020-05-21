Football for Sky Bet Championship sides has been in lockdown since late-March as necessary measures were taken against COVID-19 and its invasive spread. Only now is football starting to get the gears turning towards a comeback and a return to some sort of normality.

In order for Championship sides to return to any degree of what could be considered ‘normal’, mandatory testing for COVID-19 must take place. That testing is scheduled for today and tomorrow according to some voices. Training on a larger scale, involving small groups of players, is due to start next week. Indeed, Leeds United’s Twitter account showed players at Thorp Arch stepping up their running regime.

Twitter: 🏃 Individual fitness sessions continue with potential small group sessions from next week https://t.co/hIUTGLPXAR (@LUFC)

This all comes on top of an article from The Express’ Matthew Dunn from yesterday. In this article, Dunn writes that Championship football will kick into action on June 20. He states that this is the date that all clubs “have finally pencilled in” for when the beautiful game will start up again.

Dunn writes in a little more depth which will give Championship fans a better understanding of what the detail is of the EFL’s plans. Aside from Hull City, the Championship clubs have agreed to “rush through the remaining nine games of the programme in five Saturdays and four mid-week slots.

It will be a 28-day sprint that will complete all nine games that are outstanding and will give a projected end date of July 18. Working towards this end date will also allow time for a condensed series of playoff games. With time being of the essence, Dunn writes that this is “the main reason clubs are being briefed informally” of the EFL’s proposed timetable ahead of its publication.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are the two sides who are in the best position when it comes to potential Premier League promotion. They sit 1st and 2nd respectively in the league and have a two-game buffer between themselves and Fulham who lead the playoff-chasing pack.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon pushes some news on his Twitter feed that complements the proposed start and end dates of Championship football:

Twitter: Early Sept is aim for EFL. And Prem won’t be much different. Those in European cups will be playing deep into Augus… https://t.co/yoQ5WPFlJy (@reluctantnicko)

This early September date not only gives promotion contenders Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion something to aim at, but it also gives them more. If they are aiming for an early September start date, they can also start to identify and pursue transfer targets. It might be too presumptuous to expect that both sides will be recruiting for the Premier League. However, with a two-game gap between themselves and the chasing pack, it will be something playing on their minds.

