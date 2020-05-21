When it comes to fan’s favourite players, the big names often get touted about. The same is true for Hull City. The usual suspects:

Barmby.

Ashbee.

Windass.

But what if we looked at those players who often went under the radar? The players who are underrated and the discussion around that is sometimes more fun than trying to agree on who the ‘best’ player is, or was.

With this in mind, I give you my Top 5 Underrated Hull City players (that I have seen play and can remember well, I might add).

5. Cairney

Many forget that Tom Cairney was released from the Leeds United Academy, and snapped up by City in 2007. He went straight into the youth set-up and was one of the shining lights of the woeful second season in the Premier League during the 2009/10 season. Outstanding performances against Chelsea and a screamer of a goal against Everton at Goodison Park saw him show massive potential, but he never really kicked on from this over the next few seasons. He ended up on loan at Blackburn in 2013 before moving permanently and then moving to Fulham in 2015. He did perform well for City at times but wasn’t always the outstanding performer he could have been. Massively underrated from his City days, however, and easily targeted now of course – but he always could change the game – when he wanted to.

4. Boyd

One player who fans of our promotion and the first Premier League season under Steve Bruce is George Boyd. Initially signing on loan from Peterborough for the second half of the season, he had a big part to play in the promotion push and in the Premier League after he became a permanent signing. Who could forget the goal away at Huddersfield to help them on their way to the Premier League? Or the lovely cross away at Newcastle for Sone Aluko’s outstanding winner? For me, he was a player too easily forgotten and we let him go to Burnley when it was players like him we should have kept for the second season in the top flight under Bruce.

3. Quinn

Signed in 2012, Stephen Quinn had a bit of a cult following at City, with ‘Quinniesta’ the nickname given to him by some City fans. He was a player that didn’t have a high scoring record, but his importance to the team was there for all to see. Many forget how important he was to the Promotion season under Bruce, and in the Premier League season too. His work rate and determination often put more talented players to shame, and I for one was gutted when he was released and subsequently signed by Reading in 2015.

2. Folan

Caleb Folan became the forgotten man for Hull City in the first two seasons in the Premier League, but many forget the importance he had in getting the club there in the first place. Along with Dean Windass and Frazier Campbell, the three forwards caused nightmares for defenders and Folan’s goal against Watford in the Playoff Semi-Final was perhaps his most memorable moment in a City shirt. Too easily forgotten too that he was City’s first million-pound player.

1. Meyler

David Meyler is someone who hate to play against, but someone you love if he’s on your team. Not the most technically gifted, but his work rate, desire and effort are up there with the best to ever play for City (in my humble opinion of course). He played over 140 games for the Tigers, scoring 13 goals – not bad for a deep-lying midfielder – and he was always entertaining with his celebrations. Some amazing goals as well, with the cool finish to put the game beyond doubt in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Sheffield United particularly memorable.

So, that concludes the list – but who would make your Top 5 Underrated players to play for your club?

Who would your number one player be out of the five mentioned?