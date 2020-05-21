Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack has confirmed on the club’s official website that he has returned to the club’s training ground to continue his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in December of last year.

Back in December, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack suffered an ACL injury in the second half against Wigan Atheltic, ruling him out for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign. The news came as a big blow to Rovers. Dack had been starring for Tony Mowbray’s side once again, netting nine goals and providing one assist in 22 Championship games prior to the injury.

The creative midfielder has been on the road to recovery since and lockdown has not stopped Dack from continuing his return to fitness. It has been a long round to recovery for the playmaker but now, both Rovers and Dack have been offered a big boost,

Dack has now returned to training at the club’s facilities, allowing him to work in the club’s gym alongside his teammates rather than at home over video call. The playmaker spoke to the club’s official website to break the news, saying:

“It’s been difficult not being at the training ground and using all of the facilities, but we managed to get a lot of work in when I was at home.

“I was on FaceTime calls with my physio every day, doing sessions and obviously rehab sessions are long sessions. They’re three-and-a-half hours/four-hour sessions in the gym at home, which is tough when you’ve got no-one to talk to and you’ve got to make sure that every rep is right and every exercise is right.

“So it was tough. I had six or seven weeks of that and then we managed to get clearance from the Government and from the club for me to come back into the gym at the training ground. Literally everything else is closed off to us. So I just use the gym and it’s been good to get back in and use the equipment that I need to use and really push on with my rehabilitation.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s obviously a terrible time at the minute, but for me, football-wise, it’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise, not missing as many games and hopefully being back fit for the start of next season, whenever that may be.”

Blackburn star Dack is aiming to be back fit for the start of next season and his return to the side will prove to be a big boost for Tony Mowbray’s side. Dack has been a star performer for Rovers since joining from Gillingham in 2017, netting 46 goals and laying on 24 assists in 114 games since making the move to Ewood Park on a free transfer.