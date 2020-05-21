Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Leeds United and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has provided an insight into the reaction of Whites legend Lucas Radebe upon losing the captain’s armband in 2001.

In 2000, Leeds United made young defender Rio Ferdinand the most expensive defender in the world. The Whites signed Ferdinand from West Ham for a reported fee of £18 million and not long after his arrival, he was given the captain’s armband.

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe – a firm favourite among Leeds supporters – was captain but just a few months after Ferdinand’s arrival, he lost the armband to the big-money signing.

Now, Ferdinand has now moved to provide an insight into the reaction of Radebe. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the Manchester United and England great said that Radebe reacted in a calm and respectful manner, encapsulating the humbleness of the South African defender.

“The humbleness of someone like Lucas Radebe was really important,” Ferdinand said of Radebe’s reaction to the change of captaincy.

“I came in and within three months I was given the armband he had held and done ever so well with before. The way it was handed over to me was a bit embarrassing for me and maybe a bit soon.

“The manager saw it was the right decision and the way he (Radebe) just took it. There was a calmness and respectfulness and the humble way this guy was. Always with a smile and something I did take away from him definitely, especially becoming a captain.”