Speaking to PLZ Soccer, Out of contract defender Stephen O’Donnell has said he would love to make a move to the Championship this summer after deciding to leave the Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock at the end of his deal.

Scottish international defender Stephen O’Donnell has decided that he will be leaving Kilmarnock this summer once his contract with the club comes to an end. He has been with Killie since 2017 but now he is ready for a new challenge.

Having spent the majority of his career in Scotland, O’Donnell has now moved to say that he would love to have a crack at playing in the Championship. The defender previously played for Luton Town but he only ever got the chance to play in League Two with the Hatters.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer about his future, he also revealed that he had the chance to join a League One club in the January transfer window, opting against the move as he did not feel it was the right time to make the move. He said:

“I would love to have a crack at the Championship down in England. I was fortunate I had an opportunity to go down to League One in January but I just didn’t feel the timing was right. But if I feel the opportunity is the right one down there I would go there as well.

“I am leaving all my options open, I just want to make sure this is the right move for me personally and professionally because when I moved back up from Luton I certainly loved being around my family, and it would need to be something I really feel I could sink my teeth into if I was to move back down south.”

Since leaving Luton, O’Donnell has gone on to play 11 times for the Scottish national team. In his time with Kilmarnock, the 28-year-old notched up 122 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

With O’Donnell open to the idea of moving to the Championship this summer, it will be interesting to see if anyone looks to offer him the chance to prove himself in the second tier.

The upcoming transfer window will see clubs forced into shrewd signings and O’Donnell would be a decent catch. He has plenty of experience at a club and international level and would be available on a free transfer.

Would you like to see your club try and sign Stephen O'Donnell this summer?