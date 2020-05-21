According to a report from TEAMtalk, Former Stoke City and West Brom striker Saido Berahino is attracting transfer interest from Scottish Premiership pair Rangers and Celtic.

Two weeks ago, Burundi international striker Saido Berahino told the Daily Mail that he would be interested in making a return to England after spending one year playing in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with Zulte Waregem.

He left Stoke City last summer to join the Belgian side and has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the club, also laying on three assists in the process.

Now, amid his comments from earlier this month, Berahino has now been linked with a move back to the United Kingdom. Scottish Premiership sides Rangers and Celtic have both been said keen on the striker, reported to be pondering a move for the former West Brom and Stoke man.

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard and Rangers hotshot Alfredo Morelos have both been linked with moves away from their respective clubs and it is now being claimed that the ex-Baggies and Potters striker is being looked at as a potential replacement for the strikers.

Berahino has previously shown to be a goalscoring threat on these shores. The 26-year-old’s form with West Brom saw him heavily linked with a move to Spurs but when that move fell through, his relationship with the club’s supporters turned sour. With Stoke, the striker netted five goals in 56 appearances, laying on two assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if the former West Brom and Stoke man returns to the UK with either Rangers or Celtic. Will he take a chance on a move to Scotland or will he hold out for a move back to England?