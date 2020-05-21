Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town’s CEO Gary Sweet has admitted that the club will need to sell players this summer in order to stay financially afloat.

The fallout of COVID-19 is and will continue to cause havoc in the football world, with clubs having to deal with a range of financial problems as a result of the season’s suspension.

Luton Town are one of the Championship’s smaller sides in terms of budget, operating on one of the lowest budgets in the league as well as having the lowest wage bill out of the 24 teams.

The fallout of the pandemic could cause serious trouble for the Hatters and other Championship clubs. Now, the club’s CEO, Gary Sweet, has moved to say that the club will have to look at selling players to keep their wage bill as low as possible to help them get through the financial issues.

“Yes, 100 per cent, and to both, absolutely,” Sweet said when asked if the club will have to look at selling players in order to keep their playing squad small.

“We’ve got to completely reset our expectations going forward in terms of squad sizes and squad budgets. We’re the lowest-paying club in the Championship, we might still be next season or the season after, but I think every club in the Championship will be looking to do that.”

He went on to add: “But anything that moves at the moment is up for sale, it literally is a case of what squad we’ve got next season, lets really understand, everything is an asset, everything’s got a price, everything’s available and this is all about having cash in the bank today.”



The introduction of salary or budget capping has been floated around amid the uncertainty and it would be a great way of giving clubs some sort of financial security in such a difficult time. Sweet said that he and the Hatters would be in favour of salary capping, saying:

“There are a lot of talks about squad capping, not salary capping for players, but capping budgets on squads and we’d be completely in favour of that.”

