Earlier today Leeds United publicised (tweet – below) that Whites players were back at Thorp Arch undergoing personal running schedules as the club looked to ramp up to Monday’s planned small-group start to training. That was something written about in more depth here. Now the Express, in an article written by Matthew Dunn, say that this training has a distinct date in mind – June 20.

Saturday, June 20 is the date that the Express’ Dunn says that Championship clubs “have finally pencilled in” as the date that the beautiful game will return to pitches and grounds that haven’t seen action since March.

Twitter: 🏃 Individual fitness sessions continue with potential small group sessions from next week https://t.co/hIUTGLPXAR (@LUFC)

Dunn writes in a little more depth which will give Whites fans a better understanding of what the detail is of the EFL’s plans. Aside from Hull City, the Championship clubs have agreed to “rush through the remaining nine games of the programme in five Saturdays and four mid-week slots.”

The aim of this nine-game sprint is to engineer a finish on July 18; this date leaving enough time for a condensed playoff series. With time being precious the EFL are aware that the more that ticks away, the more difficult it becomes to play games. Dunn writes that this is “the main reason clubs are being briefed informally” of the EFL’s proposed timetable ahead of its publication.

At least now Leeds United fans can be assured of a little certainty being introduced to a situation that has lacked any shred of it up until now.

Leeds United fans - you are geared up ready for June 20 now?