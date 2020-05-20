So it’s certainly been an interesting season for Fulham.

When the season was suspended back in March, the Cottagers were 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship. Even though they were six points off 2nd placed West Bromwich Albion when the season was called off for a bit, there was still nine games to go in the season so they had a real chance of automatic promotion.

So it’s a tense time to be a Fulham fan as they wait to see what happens with the restart. On a purely footballing basis they’ll want it back so they have a chance of promotion, though with no play-offs being played if football is not resumed they might still have a chance. So while you wait to hear what Fulham’s future is going to be, we have something for you to do.

There’s been a lot of great Fulham players this season and using our duel winner stays on, you can decide who the best one is! So go do it!

You ultimately voted for . Start again Tim Ream Vote Stefan Johansen Vote Kevin McDonald Vote Marcus Bettinelli Vote Steven Sessegnon Vote Harry Arter Vote Tom Cairney Vote Anthony Knockaert Vote Ivan Cavaleiro Vote Cyrus Christie Vote Joe Bryan Vote Denis Odoi Vote Marek Rodak Vote Harrison Reed Vote Aleksandar Mitrovic Vote Aboubakar Kamara Vote Josh Onomah Vote Bobby Reid Vote Michael Hector Vote Alfie Mawson Vote