Marcelo Bielsa is the man whose ideas have pretty much single-handedly raised the behemoth that was Leeds United from its slumbering mediocrity and set it on a path to where it is today. That is why pundit Kevin Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, is adamant that Leeds United must push more firmly to secure the legendary Argentinian.

Before, under the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Evans and *shudders* David Hockaday, Leeds United were a lumbering beast. That is gone, in just two seasons, and replaced by a side that fizzes and zips and bristles with energy. The best part of that – well it’s been done with essentially the same squad as what he inherited with some notable additions and promotions.

The ideas and philosophies that Bielsa has introduced at Elland Road have turned a side of also-rans into promotion contenders in both seasons that he has been in charge. Last season they fell at the penultimate stage and this season, the club’s centenary campaign, they lead the table with a seven-point buffer to the playoffs.

Former Sunderland and England striker Phillips comments on a story from earlier, written about here on The72, that Leeds United are in conversations with Bielsa about a short-term deal to supersede his current deal which expires at the end of next month.

Phillips doesn’t think this is enough and urges the Whites management to go all out to secure a longer-term future for Bielsa at the club. He states: “It is hugely important to keep him. He is a very popular figure at the club. His style of management and style of play has been vital to their success.”

Summing up his view on what Leeds United should do, Phillips says: “They [Leeds United] need to change that short-term contract into a long-term contract. I understand that if they do not go up he may look to go and manage somewhere else but it is highly likely that they will gain promotion.”

That promotion looks likely to be key to the chances of Leeds United holding onto Marcelo on a much-longer basis.

